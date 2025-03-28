Bridgnorth pair charged with drug offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The charges are in relation to an incident that happened on Wednesday (March 26).

Ryan Wilson, aged 28 and of Innage Road, Bridgnorth, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Shannel Stevens, aged 32 and also of Innage Road, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Both appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, March 28)

Wilson was remanded into custody while Stevens was released on bail. Both are due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

