Children's soft play centre in Telford forced to temporarily close equipment for 'immediate precautionary sweep'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jungleland in Trench Lock, Telford says it is aware of posts on social media regarding an incident at the safari-themed play centre yesterday.

The play centre said West Mercia Police has been informed of an incident which took place at around 5pm on Saturday (March 16).

It said "further checks" were conducted of the site before it re-opened to the public today.

Jungleland in Telford. Picture: Google.

A post by Jungleland said: "We are writing this post following an incident that took place on our premises yesterday at around 5pm.

"The incident resulted in a temporary closure of the play equipment whilst an immediate precautionary sweep took place. Further checks have been subsequently made since the closure of business.

"The police have been informed of all the information we have and we are aware of considerable distortion of events on social media.

"We are open today as normal and look forward to welcoming our wonderful and loyal customers."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.