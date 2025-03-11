Excited crowds greet Prince William as he learns how to be a referee at Sporting Khalsa FC in West Midlands
The Prince of Wales has arrived in the Black Country to attend referee training course next week as part of a campaign to recruit more people from black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
William, who is patron of the Football Association, is visiting Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall, in the West Midlands, to take part in the course. The visit is a part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative Campaign.
William was met with enthusiastic crowds as he arrived in Willenhall.
During the visit, William was meeting representatives from the FA and Sporting Khalsa to hear about the importance of opening up opportunities in football to young people from diverse backgrounds.
He also poke to British Army Lieutenant Levi Gray, a professional referee and trainer on the course, to hear about her career journey.
The prince was today finishing his visit by being taken on to the pitch to engage with different stations teaching refereeing skills such as whistle tone and flag signals.
He also had opportunity to practise being a referee in a mini football game alongside participants on the programme.
The course started in July 2023 and combines theory and practical training to support those taking their first steps into officiating.
Participants will be taught key skills needed to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively.
It is aimed at people aged 14 and over who wish to referee mini football, 9v9 and 11v11 games.