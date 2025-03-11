Excited crowds greet Prince William as he learns how to be a referee at Sporting Khalsa FC in West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

William, who is patron of the Football Association, is visiting Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall, in the West Midlands, to take part in the course. The visit is a part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative Campaign.

William was met with enthusiastic crowds as he arrived in Willenhall.

The Prince of Wales high fives schoolchildren from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy

During the visit, William was meeting representatives from the FA and Sporting Khalsa to hear about the importance of opening up opportunities in football to young people from diverse backgrounds.

He also poke to British Army Lieutenant Levi Gray, a professional referee and trainer on the course, to hear about her career journey.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to a referee training course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall

The Prince of Wales joins a lesson with participants on the course to learn about the key skills involved in refereeing during a visit to a referee training course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall

The prince was today finishing his visit by being taken on to the pitch to engage with different stations teaching refereeing skills such as whistle tone and flag signals.

He also had opportunity to practise being a referee in a mini football game alongside participants on the programme.

The Prince of Wales blows the referee's whistle during a mini football game

The course started in July 2023 and combines theory and practical training to support those taking their first steps into officiating.

The Prince of Wales meets local would-be referees

A schoolchild from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy waves a Union flag with "Hello Prince William" written on it

The Prince of Wales waves the linesman's flag during a mini football game at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall

Participants will be taught key skills needed to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively.

The Prince of Wales is presented with a club shirt during a visit to a referee training course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall.

It is aimed at people aged 14 and over who wish to referee mini football, 9v9 and 11v11 games.