Shropshire Council wins £164,000 to improve loos for severely disabled people

The money, from Whitehall's Changing Places Fund, is estimated to pay for three toilets and comes from a national pot of £23.5 million.

More than 250,000 severely disabled people do not have access to public toilet facilities that meet their needs.

Changing Places Toilets, unlike standard accessible toilets, have an adult changing bench and hoist facilities as well as extra space for carers.

There are around 1,300 registered Changing Places Toiletss in England but demand for provision is outstripping supply and the number needs to increase to improve access for severely disabled people and their carers.