Shropshire Council wins £164,000 to improve loos for severely disabled people

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Shropshire Council has been allocated £164,000 by the Government to improve toilet facilities for severely disabled people in the county.

The money, from Whitehall's Changing Places Fund, is estimated to pay for three toilets and comes from a national pot of £23.5 million.

More than 250,000 severely disabled people do not have access to public toilet facilities that meet their needs.

Changing Places Toilets, unlike standard accessible toilets, have an adult changing bench and hoist facilities as well as extra space for carers.

There are around 1,300 registered Changing Places Toiletss in England but demand for provision is outstripping supply and the number needs to increase to improve access for severely disabled people and their carers.

This programme is being delivered in partnership with the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, co-chair of the Changing Places Consortium, which will be supporting local authorities in their delivery.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

