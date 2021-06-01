Volunteers thanked for hard work over last year

Sharon Maddox is one of many volunteers Newlife thanked for supporting the charity

Newlife has been thanking its volunteers for its support, particularly over the last year during the first national lockdown, as part of National Volunteer Week.

The charity was one of many to suffer from the pandemic through closures and uncertainty around coronavirus, but it still had 90 volunteers put in 3,200 hours of their own time to help process stock.

Sharon Maddox from Cannock volunteers at the Cannock site and said she would recommend volunteering there to anyone.

She said: "I began volunteering for six hours a week three years ago after previously working in a biscuit factory for 22 years.

"I saw a volunteering role for Newlife advertised at Job Club and decided to go for it as I had been getting really down and fed up stuck at home.

"I do feel safe there as all the Covid regulations are in place with tables cleaned, temperatures taken and masks worn.

"Anyone interested should just go for it as it’s made me feel better about myself, especially as I know I’m helping children with disabilities."

The work at the Volunteer Opportunity Centre at Cannock has helped the charity continue to offer services for disabled children.

Newlife currently has four specific volunteer roles available which can help people develop new skills, boost confidence and help meet new people, all while supporting disabled children.

These include a stock preparation assistant to help manually move cages and crates and assist with loading and unloading vans and a retail assistant to help keep displays tidy and well stocked.

Other roles include a van driver to move goods between stores and a loan facilitator to prepare specialist toys to be loaned out in Newlife’s Play Therapy Pods.

Newlife’s volunteer community and support officer Sam Cooper said she was amazed and in awe of the charity’s wonderful volunteers who have remained committed to help where they can.

She said: "Many of our wonderful volunteers are already flocking back, desperate to help Newlife out now they have had their vaccinations.

"Their dedication to helping disabled children is remarkable to see and since re-opening we have already had more than 1,000 volunteer hours, despite socially distancing and Covid-19 safe measures being in place.

"Volunteer Week is a great chance to thank all our wonderful volunteers as their commitment and dedication helps to change the lives of so many disabled children and their families.

"On behalf of them, we say thank you"