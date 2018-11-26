Revealed: £320,000 spent on county fly-tipping clear up

New figures today reveal the shocking estimated costs of clean-up operations across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

In the last 12 months Telford has been targeted with an average of eight fly-tipping incidents a day.

The figure makes it one of the biggest fly-tipping hotspots in England.

In April last year a mountain of illegally dumped rubbish was discovered at land off the A4169 at Horsehay.

It cost Network Rail more than £40,000 to clear the site, with 25 lorry loads needed to remove piles of clothes, food packaging, toys, and even family photographs.

The same month more than 20 fridges and freezers and a caravan were discovered at Corbet Wood car park, a popular area for walkers close to Grinshill, just north of Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire Council area has seen a slight drop in illegal dumping in the last year, but still sees three cases of fly-tipping every day.

In total Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have been hit with just under 4,000 incidents in the 12 months up to March.

Advertising

The Local Government Association has warned that councils are facing an ‘epidemic’ of fly-tipping, with potentially huge expense to the tax-payer.

Clearing up the rubbish and pursuing prosecutions against those responsible is estimated to have cost Telford & Wrekin Council around £246,800 last year, and £76,000 for the Shropshire authority.

Martin Tett, of the LGA, said: “This new analysis shows the scale of the fly-tipping epidemic – Shropshire is facing unacceptable environmental vandalism.