Molly-Mae Hague transforms into Red Riding Hood’s wolf granny for Halloween

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has transformed into the wolf from Little Red Riding Hood for Halloween 2024.

The former Love Island contestant shared an image to Instagram of her wearing the fairy tale grandmother’s brown dress, and large wolf paws as she posed for a photograph with her daughter Bambi.

Bambi, who Hague shares with former fiance Tommy Fury, was dressed as the girl in red popularised by the Brothers Grimm.

“But grandmother… what big hands you have” the influencer, 25, wrote.

Hague was one of several celebrities sharing their Halloween outfits.

US singer Janelle Monae, YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg, British singer and reality star Myleene Klass, and Channel 4’s Countdown stars also marked the spooky time of year.

Klass, who rose to fame in the band Hear’Say, opted for a classic version of the Wonder Woman outfit, complete with long boots and blue, red and gold bodysuit.

She shared a video of her transforming in one post, writing: “Happy Halloween to all my wonder women. You may be fast Wonder woman, but nobody can be in two places at the same time. And yet we are.”

Dimoldenberg completely changed how she looked to share a picture on Instagram as administrator Roz from Pixar movie Monsters Inc.

Her hair was put up into one purple spike, and she wore a dress that resembled the body of the slug-like monster.

Going further was Monae, who portrayed the alien from Steven Spielberg’s classic movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial.

A post on her Instagram showed the singer in a number of outfits as the alien, including one which featured a Kamala Harris badge.

Another video showed her in the costume with its chest and finger lighting up as it does in the film.

Countdown star Rachel Riley dressed up as 1950s movie star Marilyn Monroe on the set of the Channel 4 game show.

She wore a pink dress with silver spider detailing and a silver necklace, while other stars of the series including Colin Murray and Susie Dent dressed as monsters.

TV presenter Jamie Laing dressed as Carl Fredricksen from the Pixar film Up, with his wife Sophie Habboo dressed as character Russell.

A video posted to Instagram showed Habboo speaking as Russell, with balloons tied to her back, before the camera zoomed out to reveal Laing as the elderly Carl.

Actor Zooey Deschanel dressed as Angie Katsanevas from The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, with her fiance Jonathan Scott dressing up as Wolverine.

Katsanevas even replied to Deschanel’s post saying: “OMG Little Bo Greek is shaking in her Bonnet right now.

“Zooey I’m honoured. You’re an icon. The Greek Mafia loves you.”

The cast of This Morning all dressed as an array of characters with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as the Bride of Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s Monster.

Will Best also appeared on this morning’s show dressed as a werewolf.