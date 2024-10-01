Daniel Day-Lewis ends retirement from acting after seven years

Triple Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis will break his retirement from acting for his son’s directorial debut, a production company has confirmed.

The British star quit acting after Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film Phantom Thread, based on the fashion world of 1950s London, and has since largely avoided public life.

The 67-year-old is set to star in a film titled Anemone, with his son Ronan Day-Lewis at its helm, according to US independent production company Focus Features.

The film will feature actors including Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

The father and son duo wrote the screenplay which explores the relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, according to US outlet Deadline.

Sir Daniel is known for his powerful performances including as Hawkeye in Michael Mann’s 1992 epic The Last Of The Mohicans.

He has won three best actor Oscars, for playing disabled Irish writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1990), oil man Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2008) and the former US president in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2013).

He made his screen debut as a teenager in Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) before moving on to a number of memorable period drama roles.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis is made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Daniel was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge in 2014.

In June 2017 it was announced he was retiring from acting in a statement from representative Leslee Dart, which said: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.

“He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Sir Daniel took a break from retirement in January this year to present US filmmaker Martin Scorsese with an award after his western epic Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The actor, who starred in Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York (2002) and The Age Of Innocence (1993), called working with the director “one of the greatest joys and unexpected privileges of my life”.