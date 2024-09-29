Jared Leto and Ayo Edebiri make a statement at Paris Fashion Week gala

Jared Leto, Ayo Edebiri and Shay Mitchell were among the stars who made a statement at the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 gala.

The annual fashion event took place at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday amid Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the BoF 500, an annual index of the people shaping the fashion industry.

Jared Leto (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Hollywood star Leto, known for his bold fashion looks, wore a long cream coat over his bare chest.

The singer and actor accessorised the look with a black chunky, beaded necklace and a red bandana.

Ayo Edebiri (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The Bear star Edebiri donned a white and green floral gown which featured a structured skirt.

The Emmy-winning actress paired the outfit with black sandals and wore her long black hair down in a wave.

Shay Mitchell (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell looked striking in a red voluminous coat which featured an oversized collar and sleeves at the event.

The Canadian actress wore the piece over a white shirt and black tie combo paired with black shorts, white socks and black heels.

Barbara Palvin (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Model Barbara Palvin went for a classic look for the occasion, wearing a white gown with a high-leg slit.

She opted for a no-jewellery look and accessorised the outfit with black-heeled pumps.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Singer and actress Dove Cameron stayed on the red theme with a scarlet-coloured, off-the-shoulder tulle dress which featured three black bows tied around the bodice.

She was in attendance at the event with her partner, Maneskin lead singer Damiano David, who wore a slate grey satin suit.

Adriana Lima (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Supermodel Adriana Lima kept it classic with a black satin dress with a high neck and leg slit.

She vamped up the look by wearing sheer tights and gloves which stretched to her bicep.