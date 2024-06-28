Dua Lipa headlines Glastonbury Festival: I’ve dreamed about this my whole life

Dua Lipa said she has dreamed about headlining Glastonbury Festival “my whole life” as she kicked off the Pyramid stage slot.

The pop superstar opened her first headline performance at the British festival with impressive choreography to her hit track Training Season from her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which released earlier this year.

The 28-year-old told the crowd: “I can’t believe this, I’ve dreamed about this my whole life.

“And I can’t believe I’m right up here, right here, with you guys, I am so happy to be here with you guys tonight.”

Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

During her performance, the audience could be heard singing loudly along to the words of her 2018 track One Kiss with Calvin Harris.

Meanwhile, during her 2020 hit track Levitating, the singer asked the crowd if they were ready “to go to the moon”.

Dua Lipa, who took home the Brit Award for best pop act in March, treated revellers to a selection of her hit songs, including Illusion and Break My Heart.

It comes after Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said pop star was “born” to headline the festival.