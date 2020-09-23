WWE star Road Warrior Animal dies aged 60

WWE star Road Warrior Animal has died at the age of 60.

The wrester, real name Joseph Laurinaitis, was one half of the Road Warriors with his partner Hawk, real name Mike Hegstrand.

A statement on his Twitter page said: “At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

“The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush.”

WWE has paid tribute to the star, writing: “WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.”

The star was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 alongside with Hawk and their manager Paul Ellering, who teamed them up in the 1980s as part of his Legion of Doom.

Advertising

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan also shared his condolences, writing: “RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of!

“God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. “