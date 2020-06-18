Lauren Laverne helps launch dementia-friendly radio station

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne and pop producer Naughty Boy are helping to launch a radio station for people living with dementia and their carers.

The 24-hour, non-commercial station, called m4d Radio, plays songs from the 30s to the 70s and is free of advertisements to maximise the holistic benefit of the music.

It will also feature themed shows and era-specific stations.

Laverne and Naughty Boy are among a number of stars taking part in the #Song4You challenge, in which they dedicate a song to someone affected by dementia.

Naughty Boy is also helping to launch the radio station (Ian West/PA)

TV host Fiona Phillips, CBBC stars Sam and Mark, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and matchmaker Lara Asprey are also among those taking part.

Each celebrity’s choice will be played on m4d Radio.

Music For Dementia ambassador Laverne launched the challenge by dedicating The Beatles’ In My Life to her local Singing For The Brain workshop, a group of people all affected by dementia.

She said: “We all instinctively know how music can help connect us to others, but for people living with dementia, music provides a lifeline.

“When words fail, music has the power to reach people emotionally and in many cases trigger memories.

“m4d Radio is a vital resource that aims to stop those living with dementia feeling isolated, especially during these unprecedented times and this is a simple way that everyone can help.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible getting involved in the #Song4You challenge, help build the m4d Radio playlist and, crucially, help improve the wellbeing of so many who are affected by this awful disease.”

Fiona Phillips said she was ‘delighted’ to support m4d Radio (Ian West/PA)

Fiona Phillips dedicated Patsy Cline’s Crazy to her late father Neville, a song they loved to dance to together.

She said: “I know first-hand how devastating dementia can be and how alleviating symptoms – even for a few moments – can make the world of difference to a person’s quality of life.

“Therefore I’m absolutely delighted to support m4d Radio and would urge people to get involved in the #Song4You challenge and dedicate a special song to someone they know affected by this awful disease.”

Grace Meadows, programme director at Music For Dementia 2020, said: “Music is a wonderful connector and has the ability to bring people together in the here and now.

“It can enliven, stimulate and enable people living with dementia to creatively express themselves.

“Often people living with dementia and their carers don’t know how to access the music that matters to them.

“At m4d Radio we are developing content with our listeners to make sure it’s what they want and need, through themed shows and era-specific stations in careful collaboration with our close partners.”

Music For Dementia campaigns for people with dementia to have the right to music as part of their care.