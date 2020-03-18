Full list of Shropshire events cancelled due to coronavirus

Events across the Midlands are increasingly being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Venues and attractions have announced closures across the coming months, including The Place, Theatre Severn, the Severn Valley Railway and more.

Filming for shows such as Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty have also been postponed amid the outbreak.

See our full list of postponed, rescheduled and cancelled events in the Midlands and further afield below: