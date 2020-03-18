Advertising
Full list of Shropshire events cancelled due to coronavirus
See our full round-up of events affected by coronavirus in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and beyond.
Events across the Midlands are increasingly being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Venues and attractions have announced closures across the coming months, including The Place, Theatre Severn, the Severn Valley Railway and more.
Filming for shows such as Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty have also been postponed amid the outbreak.
See our full list of postponed, rescheduled and cancelled events in the Midlands and further afield below:
- Shrewsbury Bookfest Book Awards ceremony, due to take place at Theatre Severn on April 23 has been cancelled.
- Bridgnorth Lions has announced the cancellation of its popular walk and marathon event on May 25, and its duck race on the River Severn on Easter Monday.
- Shropshire Youth Association has suspended all its youth clubs and activities until after Easter.
- Great Dawley Town Council has announced that the Mayor's Charity Night, scheduled for Saturday, will now no longer take place.
- National Litter Pick Week at The Wrekin has been cancelled.
- Shrewsbury’s Cartoon Festival has been cancelled.
- Shropshire Kids Festival Telford, due to be held at Telford International Centre from April 10 to 11, has been rescheduled to February 20 and 21, 2021.
- Severn Valley Railway has postponed services this weekend and next.
- Newport Carnival, set to take place on June 13, has been postponed due to coronavirus, with no replacement date decided.
- Shrewsbury's Wacky Races, due to take place on May 24, has been postponed to September 19.
- Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton has closed until further notice.
- Market Drayton Choral Society's concert at St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, will no longer take place on Saturday.
- The Shropshire Youth Folk Ensemble springtime concert, scheduled for Saturday, is now cancelled.
- Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has also announced it has taken the decision to postpone meetings and visits. The club says it will evaluate its decision in 'early May'.
- All Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks events have also been cancelled or postponed until the autumn season. Box of Frogs at Bishop's Castle, The Hard Way in Clungunford and Juliet and Romeo in Shrewsbury were all due to happen in April.
- Neither the Ketley Good Companions or Ketley Coffee Club will meet in April.
- Volunteers from the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative have cancelled a seminar due to be held on Wednesday, April 1, to mark the centenary of the Save Children charity and to commemorate its Ellesmere-born founders, Eglantyne Jebb and her sister, Dorothy Buxton.
- Birmingham Selfridges will close from 7pm today.
- Odeon, Vue and Cineworld have closed all UK cinemas.
- Glastonbury Festival's 50th anniversary celebrations in June have been postponed until 2021.
- All shows until March 31 have been temporarily suspended across Birmingham's O2 Academy and O2 Institute.
- Birmingham Hippodrome has cancelled all performances until March 28.
- All shows at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre have been suspended until further notice.
- Show in March and April at Birmingham REP have been postponed until further notice.
- Birmingham Old Rep has announced it has closed its doors until further notice.
- Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall has closed until further notice.
- Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn and Old Market Hall have cancelled shows until March 29.
- Telford theatre The Place has closed until the end of May.
- Birmingham St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed until later this year.
- All Birmingham Museums sites have closed to the public from 10am on March 18 until May 1.
- The Big Bang Fair, set to take place at Birmingham NEC from March 11 to 14, has been cancelled.
- What's Love Got To Do With It? has been rescheduled from March 19 to December 8.
- MCM Comic Con at Birmingham NEC has been rescheduled to run from March 21 to 22, to June 27 to 28.
- David Gray's March 28 show at Resorts World Arena has been postponed.
- The Who's UK and Ireland tour, scheduled to come to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 1, has been rescheduled to March 17, 2021.
- Planet Earth II Live in Concert, scheduled to come to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 3, has been postponed.
- Cirque du Soleil's new show Crystal, set to come to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena from April 8 to 12, has been cancelled.
- Rick Astley's Arena Birmingham show on April 9 has been rescheduled to October 17.
- Insomnia66, set to come to the NEC from April 10 to 13, has also been cancelled.
- The Joe and Dianne Show, set to take place on April 12, has been postponed.
- Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott's April 24 Arena Birmingham show will now take place on October 23.
- Evanescence and Within Temptation's European tour, coming to Arena Birmingham on May 1, has been postponed.
- Shreya Ghoshal's Arena Birmingham show on August 29 has been postponed.
- March events at Birmingham NEC have been postponed including The Dementia, Care and Nursing Expo, European Neuro Convention, Medical Imaging Convention, Naidex, Oncology Convention, Smart Home For Assisted Living, Surface World, Sewing For Pleasure, The Creative Craft Show, Dyslexia Show, Miniatura, British Tourism and Travel Show, The UK Concrete Show, National Homebuilding and Renovating Show, Farm Shop and Deli Show, Food and Drink Expo, Foodex, National Convenience Show and The Ingredients Show.
- April shows that have been postponed at Birmingham NEC include Optrafair, Tokfest, Mach 2020, Drives and Controls, Air-Tech, FP&S, The Health and Safety Event, Sign and Digital UK, The Facilities Event, The Fire Safety Event and The Security Event.
- Birmingham NEC shows set to take place in May that have since been rescheduled include Volunteer Expo, Beauty UK, Bodypower Experience and Net-Zero Live.
- New Hope Club's O2 Institute show on April 9 has been postponed.
- Lamb Of God have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour including a date at the O2 Academy on April 24.
- Our Hollow, Our Home have cancelled their O2 Academy 3 show on April 29.
- Machine Head have postponed their UK tour, including their O2 Academy show on June 6.
- Keisha Thompson's March 20 show at Birmingham MAC has been cancelled, while Lucy Wainwright-Roche on March 27 has been postponed.
- The Influence Project Talk and Tour and Spring Equinox Celebration Dinner have been cancelled at Birmingham MAC, as well as cinema screenings including ROH Live: Fidelio, Outside The City, Movie Geek Live! and Sea Without Shore plus Q & A.
- Birmingham MAC has cancelled CineQ screenings of Monsoon, Portrait of Jason, Watermelon Woman and End of The Century have been cancelled.
- Comedy shows at Birmingham MAC including Mark Thomas, Tom Rosenthal and The Noise Next Door - Through Time and In Charge have been postponed.
- Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover at Telford International Centre has been rescheduled from April 25 to 26, to August 22 to 23.
- Market Drayton Running Club has cancelled its meetings for the foreseeable future.
- Broseley Local History Society has postponed its open day on March 28.
- Bridgnorth Rugby Club has cancelled its wedding fayre which was due to take place later this month.
- Minsterley Eisteddfod will no longer go ahead this weekend while organisers say they have yet to decide whether the Market Drayton 10K will still take place on May 10.
- The Telford and Wrekin 10K, which was due to take place on April 12 at Southwater in Telford, has been postponed.
- Whitchurch 10k was set to go ahead on April 5 this year but organisers have cancelled the event and plan to set a new date in the autumn.
- Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has cancelled all its network clubs, events and training courses until further notice.
- Telford's Got Talent, due to be held in the autumn, will be staged next year instead.
- Whitchurch Walkers have had to suspend its current walking programme, postpone the litter pick and cancel its AGM and the walking festival.
- Celf-Able, which runs art workshops in Powys, has suspended its art group meetings until further notice.
- All Shropshire Library Service events have, for the time being, been postponed.
- Oakengates Town Council has cancelled its Easter Active event on April 2.
- Whitchurch Civic Centre has been closed, including the town's Friday market.
- The Mayor of Wellington's charity dinner which was scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.
- The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings visitor centre has closed and all public group tours and events run by the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings will be cancelled until the end of May.
