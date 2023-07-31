Peter Grigg of the Phoenix Model Engineering Society

Dave Angell reckons up to 400 people turned out for the event at Horsehay Village Hall on Sunday, raising hopefully 'thousands' for Telford Steam Railway once all the cash is counted up.

Martin Flowers from Telford Model Railway Club

"It was absolutely brilliant," said Mr Angell. "I think it met my expectations and exceeded everyone else's. I had a figure in my mind and it exceeded that.

"The cafe did well and exhibitors have already signed up for next year's event - on July 28, 2024."

Organiser Dave Angell

It was the first time that an event of its type had been held to support the steam railway at the village hall. There was a display of miniature engines and the Phoenix Engineering Club ran a scale model train.

The money will be going to support a number of projects at the steam railway which is a very short stroll from the village hall.

Model railway event in Horsehay

The steam railway was opened to the public in 1984 and Telford Steam Railway has added more rolling stock, a narrow gauge tramway, model railway and many site improvements since then.

It hosts the Polar Express Train Ride in the run up to Christmas and events throughout the year.

Andrew Weaver from Birmingham Model Railway Club

The next event is a 1940s weekender on the bank holiday weekend of August 26 to 28.