Rays Farm tourist attraction for sale at £1.65 million - but no indication what will happen to animals

Rays Farm is now up for sale for £1.65m. Photo: Rightmove.

Rays Farm in Billingsley made the sad announcement on Tuesday morning, citing "reasons outside of our control" for its immediate closure.

Now, the farm - popular with families from Shropshire, the Black Country and beyond - is up for sale by private treaty via selling agent Nock Deighton, and can also be viewed on property website Rightmove.

However, it is not yet known what is happening to the beloved animals on the farm, as it is not being sold as a business.

As well as the large period farmhouse, the £1.65 million asking price also includes a three-bedroom log cabin and 16.13 acres of land.

The advert for the property says: "The Farmhouse is a period property of part stone, part brick under slate construction. The property provides a four bedroom dwelling set in a rural location.

"The house requires a degree of modernisation and renovation throughout but provides an excellent opportunity for a new owner to undertake the work to their own specific requirements.

It is not known what is happening with the animals at the farm. Photo: Daniel Wright, Rightmove.

"The property extends to 16.17 acres (6.55 hectares) in total. Of this, approximately 5.36 acres (2.17 hectares) is permanent pasture currently utilised for the grazing of animals and housing several field shelters. The land is gently sloping to flat and is well fenced throughout.

"The woodland area extends to approximately 8.90 acres (3.60 hectares) and is a bounded by a stream to the west. The woodland is of mixed-species and the well-maintained paths throughout provide a scenic route to walk."

The sale marks the end of 32 years of Rays Farm, which was established in 1990 by husband and wife team, Frank and Rose Cartwright.

Over eight acres of woodland is included. Photo: Daniel Wright, Rightmove.

Their daughter, Julie Nicholls, then took over the family business after her parents retired.

The farm was a popular destination for families from Shropshire, the Black Country and beyond, featuring animals including guinea pigs, reindeer, chickens and owls plus a wood sculpture trail through the woodlands, as well as a small animal barn, where the latest arrivals were on display.