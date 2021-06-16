Steam rises again over Llangollen Railway Station

By Sue Austin

Steam returned to the Llangollen railway again this week, but for trial runs of an engine.

The engine at Llangollen Railway Station
The railway remains closed to paying passengers but the owner of the Great Western Heavy Freight engine No.3802, Nick Gilbert, was able to enjoy some trial runs in the station after completion of a major overhaul.

Mr Gilbert said he was delighted with the results of the mechanical overhaul to the running gear and the certification of the boiler following a steam test, carried out at Llangollen.

Nick Gilbert on the footplate

Further running-in trials will commence when completion of the Dee Bridge repairs allows for a longer run on the line.

Llangollen Railway Trust volunteers were to hand to witness the return to steam of the popular engine, which has been out of commission since 2019 following the sale by the previous owners the 3802 Project.

Company Secretary, Bob Creasey said, "It's great to see 3802 back in steam as a reminder of the type of big engines which once took iron ore trains up the hill to Brymbo steelworks from Croes Newydd

"Today marks another step forward in the progress toward resumption of train services in July,"

The railway suffered a double blow with both the pandemic and its management arm, Llangollen Railway Plc going into administration.

The trust is now working around the clock to be up and running again next month.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

