Quarry park to be closed before Shrewsbury Flower Show
Shropshire Horticultural Society has taken the decision to close The Quarry the day before Shrewsbury Flower Show to comply with health and safety requirements.
The park will be closed to the public from 9am on August 8 while preparations for the two-day show are carried out.
There will be routes through to the swimming pool via the main gates, but access via Quarry Place gate, Priory Road gate, St Chad's Terrace gate and Kingsland Bridge approach will not be possible.
For more information contact Shrewsbury Town Council on 01743 281010.
