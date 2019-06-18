£620,000 project completed at Stokesay Castle

English Heritage has spent the last few years on improvement works at Stokesay Castle, with the introduction of a tearoom and better interpretation within the castle, and has now completed the final stage – a refresh of the gardens.

The programme started in 2017 with the nearby Stokesay Cottage being converted into a tea room with a focus on locally sourced, fresh and seasonal food. Outside saw the addition of plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy the summer sunshine with views across rolling fields to Long Mynd and the Shropshire Hills, and a log burner giving the tea room a cosy cottage feeling in winter.

In 2018 a 10-month interpretation project was designed to better tell the story of the castle by showing visitors, in a more tactile way, what each room was used for, the stories behind the people who lived here and the history of the site.

At the same time, a new family trail based on the local legend about the two hills on either side of Stokesay being giants who have lost the keys to their treasure chest was completed.

The trail takes children on a journey through the site using clues, directions and riddles to find the key.

The final stage of the project was the refreshing of the cottage-style garden, designed to enhance the Edwardian feel of the space.

Rebecca Eade, Head of Historic Properties for the West at English Heritage commented: “This investment has meant that we are now able to finally do justice to this unique site – a site so popular with tourists and local families.

“We are proud of the work that the team has created and with it being completed in time for summer, we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Stokesay Castle over the coming months.”