Take That's Gary Barlow heading to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre for four nights

Gary Barlow

The Take That star today announced additional dates for A Different Stage, his theatrical one man stage show telling his story, in his words.

A Different Stage premiered at The Brindley, the award-winning theatre in Runcorn, Cheshire, in February to a rapturous reception from his delighted fans. He has since played to sell-out audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh and has announced his West End debut at the London’s Duke of York’s Theatre in August.

Today Barlow confirmed dates in Wolverhampton at The Grand Theatre from November 17-20. Tickets are on sale from this Friday, May 13 at 9.30am.

Created by Barlow and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from his incredible discography.

In a project unlike anything he’s ever done before, he will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.

Barlow said: “Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”

The performer is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight Brit Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.