Rising engineering talent completes T Level and secures apprenticeship opportunity

Throughout his studies, Josh has been recognised as a high-performing and dedicated student. Josh’s college course tutor, Wayne Mitchell, said: “Josh has been an excellent member of the class throughout his T Level in Design and Development for engineering and manufacture. He consistently demonstrates a polite, respectful, and professional attitude and contributes positively to the class.

"Josh’s design and development work has been of a high standard across the duration of the course. He approaches his studies with a level of maturity not commonly observed in a learner of his age, which has led him to achieve results which place him in the top 10% of his class.”

As part of his T Level, the college added: “Josh successfully completed a 315-hour industrial placement with GWR Fasteners Limited in Oswestry. As his placement progressed, he advanced to manufacturing components, setting machines, and undertaking programming tasks whilst demonstrating his capability and a willingness to learn.”

“Josh will be greatly missed when he progresses to his Level 4 manufacturing apprenticeship with GWR Fasteners. We have no doubt that he will continue to excel and make a strong impression in his future engineering career.”

Josh Botfield using one of GWR Fasteners’ CNC sliding head lathes

Tom Ellis, who leads the manufacturing team on behalf of GWR Fasteners, also praised Josh’s contribution during his placement: “Josh has shown outstanding professionalism and dedication throughout his time with us. His willingness to learn, attention to detail, and strong work ethic have made a lasting impression on the team.”

T Levels are a relatively new and innovative qualification designed in partnership with industry to prepare young people for skilled employment.

The college’s Curriculum Director for Mechanical, Manufacturing, Electrical/Electronic and Automotive Engineering, Alan Handy, said: “T Levels are an exciting qualification designed in partnership with industry to give young people a clear path into skilled employment. They combine high quality classroom learning with real-world experience, giving students the knowledge, confidence, and practical ability employers are looking for.

At the heart of every T Level is a 315-hour Industry Placement, where students work directly with employers on live projects. This means they don’t just learn about their chosen sector—they experience it. They develop the technical skills, professional behaviours and hands-on expertise that help them stand out in the workplace.

For students, T Levels open the door to a rewarding career, higher-level study, or an apprenticeship, with the added advantage of real industry experience before their qualification even ends.

For employers, T Levels are a chance to shape the next generation of talent. Students arrive motivated, skilled, and ready to make an impact from day one—helping businesses grow with people who understand their industry and can contribute immediately.”

Josh’s journey highlights the powerful combination of academic study and real-world experience that T Levels offer, setting a strong foundation for a successful career in engineering and manufacturing.