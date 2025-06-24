'We are very proud of them' - student celebration and prom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ysgol Rhiwabon Year 11 Personal Profile Ceremony was held on June 19 followed by the Prom celebrations at The Rossett Hall Hotel.

There were some marvellous vehicles on show bringing students to the ceremony from a range of cars to motorbikes, numerous supercars and even a commercial lorry.

Year 11 girls

The Personal Profile ceremony was hosted by Miss Tara Mountford Lead Learner for Year 11 who delivered an emotional speech, in front of our families, as she said a fond farewell to her students wishing them happiness and success in the future.

Year 11 boys

The achievement files were presented by the Chair of Governors, Mrs Joan Lowe and Headteacher, Mrs Melanie Ferron-Evans, supported by the Year 11 Form Tutors.

Year 11 girls

Mrs. Joan Lowe, Chair of Governors said: "It is a privilege to see our Year 11 students and recognise the journey that they have followed during their time in Ysgol Rhiwabon. The Governors and staff wish them well as they venture into the wider world and the school sends their best wishes to all of them for the future. We are very proud of them."

Year 11 boys

The students then travelled to Rossett Hall Hotel for their Prom. Party where they danced the night away in high spirits, matched by the weather. It was an amazing evening!