Library to host launch of new Shropshire poetry book

The book of illustrated Shropshire poetry, published by Yew Tree Press, features a collection of illustrated contemporary verse forms, the first volume of Mark's 'Lockdown Project', that of portraying the county's fascinating landscapes and their stories using accessible poetry and finely crafted drawings.

Within its pages are to be found the familiar Shrewsbury Park with its Dingle, and Ludlow Castle, along with lesser known aspects, such as Air Ace Amy Johnson's love of gliding on the Long Mynd, and Mark's eye witness account of the explosive demolition of Buildwas power station.

Mark's hope is that readers will be prompted to seek out the locations of his poems and enjoy, uncovering their secrets for themselves: "We don't always need to travel far to find wonderful things" says Mark.

Mark will be reading his work and talking about Shropshire throughout the county this summer.

The Shrewsbury Library launch is a free event featuring other local guest poets, doors open to the Hobbs Room at 1.30pm for 2pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be provided.

By Mark Bardsley - Contributor