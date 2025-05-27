Four still very ill in hospital after ‘horror’ Liverpool incident, mayor says

Four people are still “very, very ill in hospital” after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade, the city’s metro mayor has said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after the “horror” incident in Water Street in the city centre on Monday, and four children were among around 50 who were injured – including one child who was seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

Emergency services help a fan after the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Footage circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool Football Club celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver – with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

(PA Graphics)

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said he was hopeful that those seriously injured “pull through very, very quickly”.

He told the broadcaster: “The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons, and that’s where we have to really focus our minds.

“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.”

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Mr Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.”

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

The scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool city centre on Tuesday morning (Peter Byrne/PA)

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Mr Kitchin said some patients had also taken themselves to local hospitals.

On Tuesday morning a police cordon remained in place at the scene, with a large police van parked in front of a blue tent on the road and officers stationed along the street.

Empty bottles and cans littered the road and a Liverpool flag was attached to the top of traffic lights.

The Strand was reopened to traffic as usual.