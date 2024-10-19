Sir Chris Hoy announces his cancer is terminal

Sir Chris Hoy has announced his cancer is terminal.

The six-time Olympic champion has been given a diagnosis and has two to four years left to live, according to the Sunday Times.

The 48-year-old Scot had revealed in February he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, but the Sunday Times says he has known for a year that his cancer was terminal.

In an interview with the newspaper, Hoy said: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”

A tumour was found in Hoy’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones.

Tumours have also been found in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib and he has been told it is incurable.

Hoy and his lawyer wife Sarra have two children, seven-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Callum.

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

He recalls Callum, who was then aged nine, asking if he was going to die.

Hoy told him that no-one lives forever, but he hoped, thanks to the medicine, “to be here for many, many years”.

Some weeks before his cancer diagnosis, his wife Sarra had tests on a tingling sensation in her face and tongue.

Then just before Christmas it was confirmed she had multiple sclerosis (MS) that was “very active and aggressive” and needed urgent treatment.

The couple have not told their children about Sarra’s MS diagnosis.

At that time, Hoy said he was “going really well” and was “optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful” after his diagnosis in 2023.

Hoy was a pundit for the BBC covering the Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer.

During his career on the track, he won six Olympic gold medals, 11 world championships and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

Only his former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny has won more Olympic gold medals for Great Britain.

Sir Chris Hoy celebrates winning a gold medal at London 2012 (Stephen Pond/PA)

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up cycling at the age of 14 and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000.

Hoy followed that up by winning gold in the 1km track time trial at Athens in 2004.

He added to his gold medal haul by winning three more at Beijing four years later and two at London 2012.

Hoy was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his success at the Beijing Olympics.