Michael Cheika suspended for disrespecting independent match-day doctor

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika has been given a two-week suspension after being found guilty of disrespecting an independent match-day doctor.

Australian Cheika will be banned for Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle on Saturday, with one week of the ban suspended until the end of the season.

The 57-year-old was charged with disrespecting the match-day doctor following his first competitive game in charge of the club, a 17-14 win over Exeter on September 21.

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Australia and Argentina coach Cheika, who joined Leicester this summer, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

An alleged breach of the Rugby Football Union’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or Union – was upheld by the panel.

Richard Whittam KC, the independent disciplinary panel chairman, said: “The panel found that Michael Cheika disrespected the independent match-day doctor in challenging the decision he had made that a player was subject to an IPR (immediate permanent removal).

“Although it was an unusual case because there was a lack of clarity about the decisions made about the head injuries, the decisions of the independent match-day doctor must be respected.

Leicester had Solomone Kata sent off in their win at Exeter (David Davies/PA)

“In this particular case, the appropriate sanction was one of two weeks. The panel mitigated this by suspending one week until the end of the season.”

The full judgement against Cheika is yet to be released.

Leicester centre Solomone Kata was sent off for a dangerous tackle during the victory over the Chiefs and subsequently given a four-match suspension, ruling him out until November.

However, the written judgement at Kata’s disciplinary hearing revealed the independent match-day doctor missed footage of the player displaying “obvious on-field signs of concussion”, which would have led to his removal from the pitch before the red card incident.