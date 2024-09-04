Rico Lewis believes Lee Carsley will bring exciting football to England

Rico Lewis is expecting interim boss Lee Carsley to bring dominant, dynamic and exciting football to England.

It is just under two months since Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign having suffered another narrow defeat in the final of a European Championship.

The Football Association’s search for a permanent successor continues, with England Under-21s boss Carsley parachuted in for the autumn’s Nations League fixtures that start against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

England interim manager Lee Carsley will lead the senior team for the first time on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

The 50-year-old led the nation to European Under-21 Championship last summer and Lewis, who has made five appearances under him at that level, is looking forward to working with him again.

Asked what can be expected from Carsley, Lewis said: “To dominate pretty much every game we play.

“That is the intention, to dominate and control the whole game and with that comes a lot of exciting work. Also, controlling the game when we have not got the ball, as well.

“I like the attacking side of the game as well as the defensive, but it is attacking for everyone.”

Lewis spoke glowingly about Carsley’s “progressive football” over the summer when on tour with Manchester City, where he works under arguably the world’s best coach.

Pep Guardiola’s meticulous nature is key to implementing detailed tactical concepts and dynamic systems that the 19-year-old does not necessarily believe need to be simplified for the international stage.

“I think I am obviously biased because I play for City, but the way we play is the best way to play I think and I think it’s definitely possible to do that with England because of the quality of players we have,” he said.

“It’s difficult to get the concepts straight away, but if it starts clicking, and it will do, and the more you do it in games I think that is the way to progress it quicker.”

Asked if that’s Carsley’s thinking, Lewis said: “Yeah, I think so.

“Even when I was with him with the under-21s he wanted to control the game and he wanted to win games and be exciting, he always talked about being and playing exciting football, so I don’t see why not.”

Versatile Lewis looks set to add to his one senior cap as England begin life in the Nations League second tier against Ireland and Finland.

The 19-year-old missed out on Southgate’s Euro 2024 selection, but returns to the fold having made an impressive start to the season with City.

“I knew that England were doing really well in the Euros,” Lewis said.

“That meant that the lads like John (Stones) and Kyle (Walker) would be coming late and that would give me opportunities on the tour and then the first few games.

“I had to be on it and I had to be fit so I could play. Just focus and every time I had the chance to play, just take it. I just want to continue focusing as much as I can.”

“I think there’s the stuff that I take from the stuff that I have done with my dad, and I can implement it into football,” he said.

“This pre-season before we came back I was doing stuff with my dad, just to get my fitness back and stuff like that. It’s a good way and a different way to get fit.

“Just the discipline – you can take that into everyday life.

“A lot of the actions you do in Thai boxing, there is a lot of balance, a lot of agility and I think that definitely helps me. It’s helped me from being young to now.

“My role now is being more of a midfielder, getting on the ball, turning and stuff like that, being stronger and agile. It’s definitely helped my game.”

Family has helped with Lewis’ game, but not his attempts to get Oasis tickets.

The teenager previously said his bass-playing grandfather, Dave, had gone on tour with the band, but now admits he got that wrong.

“My granddad was with Eric Clapton or something like that,” he said, before continuing with a laugh. “I got it wrong. I said Oasis!

“I got that wrong. He didn’t like that. I don’t know the details so I’m not going to try and pretend.

“I don’t have any (Oasis tickets) yet, so I’m trying to get some for my sister, but all the tickets are gone so we will have to see.”