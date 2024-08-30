Deadline day live – Bournemouth captain Neto lined up for Arsenal loan deal

0730 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Plenty of deals are in the pipeline, with Bournemouth captain Neto in talks to join Arsenal on loan as a possible replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker