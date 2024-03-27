Aaron Ramsey to ponder international future after Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes ended

Aaron Ramsey will consider whether to continue his international career following Wales’ failed bid to reach Euro 2024.

Skipper Ramsey remained on the bench for the entire 120 minutes on Tuesday as Wales’ attempt to qualify for this summer’s tournament in Germany ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Poland in Cardiff.

Ramsey has suffered an injury-hit season after returning to hometown club Cardiff – he has not started a game for six months due to knee and calf issues – and turns 34 at the end of this year.

Aaron Ramsey has registered 21 goals for Wales and is sixth on his country’s all-time scoring list (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder has won 84 caps and is sixth on Wales’ all-time list of goalscorers with 21.

The start of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is 12 months away, and the PA news agency understands that Ramsey will contemplate his international future after Wales’ painful Euro exit.

“There have been no conversations like that,” Wales manager Rob Page said about Ramsey’s future straight after defeat to Poland.

Wales manager Rob Page says he has not spoken to Aaron Ramsey about his international future (David Davies/PA)

“It’s been, what, an hour since we’ve ended the game.

“Aaron was a big part of this squad as well. It’s not just what he brings on the pitch, it’s off the pitch as well.

“We want to continue to add to the squad and at the right time we’ll start introducing the younger ones in.”

Ramsey signed a two-year deal at Cardiff last summer with an option to extend by a further 12 months, but has started only six games for the Bluebirds this term.