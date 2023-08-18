Wolves boss Gary O'Neil plays down potential Mario Lemina exit

Mario Lemina (Getty)

The 29-year-old, who joined the club in January, has been a key figure in Wolves’ engine room since making the £9million switch from Nice.

Reports in France this week have linked him with a move to Liverpool, who have missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and since signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo.

However, O’Neil has insisted Lemina is a key player for Wolves and played down any suggestion he could move on.

The head coach said: “Mario is a huge part of what we are going to do this season. I haven’t heard anything about it. Mario has been extremely focused this week, he was excellent against Manchester United on Monday and I am sure he will be excellent again (against Brighton).”

With Wolves allowing several players to leave this summer and making just two signings, the club are adamant they will not allow any key players to leave before the end of the transfer window, unless a highly inflated offer comes in.

The same goes for Matheus Nunes, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Several top teams have been monitoring him for some time, but Wolves are not interested in entertaining the prospect of him leaving.

In addition, the club are still exploring the possibility of making some new signings before the end of the window, despite their financial constraints.

Wolves are monitoring the loan market for deals, alongside targets for smaller transfer fees.

If the club can move on Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro Otto, it is likely they will then be able to spend modestly to bring in reinforcements.

Centre-back has been a key area for Wolves following Nathan Collins’ exit, with Max Kilman, Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes the only senior options.

Academy defender Alfie Pond is the next back-up option after spending pre-season with the first team and continuing to train with them so far this season, but the 19-year-old has yet to play a senior game.

O’Neil added: “We’re maybe a tad short in a couple areas. (We have) three senior centre-backs, and obviously Pondy (Alfie Pond), who is coming through and still learning.

“With the business, we’ll see how things go. Things can change quickly with outgoings and incomings, sometimes things become available.

“We’ll react to how things go over the next couple of weeks.”

Alongside Podence and Jonny, Goncalo Guedes is still free to leave.

The winger has been recovering from an injury, but Benfica have been interested in taking him on loan again. He is currently at Compton, but is allowed to depart if a deal can be done.