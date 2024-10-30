Liam Keen comment: It was no win for Wolves - but a major shot in the arm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From 2-0 down in the 85th minute, it will feel like more of a win than a draw for Gary O’Neil and his team.

On a chaotic afternoon at the Amex, Wolves showed promise ahead of some crucial upcoming fixtures.

Midfield options

Arguably, Wolves’ strongest department is their midfield contingent.

In Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Andre and Tommy Doyle, Wolves have an extremely strong unit that they have yet to get the best of this season.

Lemina has been out of form for most of the campaign, Gomes has enjoyed highs and lows, while Andre has done well on the whole since arriving late on in the summer transfer window.