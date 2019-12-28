Wolves hero Doherty aiming to end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Jurgen Klopp's men have not lost in the Premier League to date but Wolves head to Anfield full of confidence on the back of a 3-2 comeback win over champions Manchester City.

Doherty netted the winner on Friday night and now he is eager to end Liverpool's run to enhance fifth-placed Wolves' hopes of breaking into the top four in 2020.

He said: "It (beating Liverpool) would be special for ourselves.

"We're two points off fourth place now and if we can go there and win we will be in an unbelievable position in the New Year.

"The important thing is that we go there feeling and thinking that we can win the game.

"But I'm sure Liverpool were watching. They'll have done their homework and they'll be ready also.

"They are just a top-class team. So are Manchester City and we have just beaten them twice so we will go there full of confidence ourselves.

"They'll be wary of us, for sure, we've only lost once now in a long time so it's going to be a good game and we're happy to be a part of it."

Wolves have just a 41-hour gap between facing City and Liverpool.

And Doherty explained how they are handling the quick turnaround.

He said: "We were in a hotel last night. In a hotel all day Friday. We will spend some time at home – about six hours – before we are back in again.

"We'll recover and then travel back up.

"A few years ago, we played Saturday, Monday. It's a tough ask, but as they (City) were down to ten men, it may not have taken as much out of the legs as it might have done."

VAR took centre-stage at Molineux in the first half of the City clash.

After keeper Ederson was sent off for thwarting Diogo Jota's bid to sprint through on goal the video officials awarded a spot-kick up the other end.

Leander Dendoncker was ruled to have stepped on Riyad Mahrez's foot with Raheem Sterling taking the subsequent penalty.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was the hero as he dived to his right and skipper Conor Coady mopped up the loose ball.

But Coady was ruled to have encroached and a re-take was awarded.

Patricio stopped Sterling's initial strike again but the City attacker was on hand to fire home the rebound in the 24th minute.

He would net again in the 50th minute before Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Doherty clinched victory for Wolves.

And Doherty says the VAR incidents changed the atmosphere at Molineux as he admitted it is tough for the players on the field.

He said: "It's tough. I thought you were meant to be able to see them on the big screen but I didn't see anything. It's just taken a bit long and it's changing the atmosphere in the stadium to a hostile one.

"Let's hope they can come a bit quicker."

But he was full of praise for keeper Patricio.

He said: "(He copes) pretty well because he saved the second one as well. I heard some players encroached on the second one as well didn't they? He saved both of them. He has saved us a lot.

"I don't know how many caps he's got for Portugal, it must be nearing 100. He's got major honours and he's a world-class keeper. Like I said, he's saved us plenty of times this season."

Wolves have won more points from losing positions than any other side in the Premier League this term.

They have picked up 14 points and Doherty says the half-time re-group was key to this turnaround.

He said: "We said at half-time, that we needed to stay in the game because we had loads of time to get back into it and they showed their class, getting that goal.#

"I guess it was sloppy on our part to be so open but we came back unbelievably in the last half-hour to get back into it and showed our own class."