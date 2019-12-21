Norwich 1 Wolves 2 - Report

With Wolves' record of just one defeat in 12, and Norwich's run of one victory in 12 prior to this game, you would have expected this to have been a walk in the park for the visitors.

But Wolves had Rui Patricio to thank for teeing them up for a 2-1 comeback victory as his stellar performance, and Norwich's ineptitude in front of goal, left Wolves with just a 1-0 deficit at the break.

Todd Cantwell fired home in the 17th minute but the hosts would be left kickin themselves as they failed to punish Wolves' woeful first-half showing.

And Nuno Espirito Santo's side bounced back in the second half with Romain Saiss and Jimenez completing the turnaround.

Nuno had named an unchanged team from the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham while Daniel Farke was forced to make one change.

Grant Hanley returned to central defence and replaced the injured Ben Godfrey.

With Norwich's injury woes and reshuffle you'd have expected Wolves to have gone for the jugular early doors.

But it was Norwich who started like a steam train as midfielder Emi Buendia took the game by the scruff of the neck.

He danced through Wolves' midfield duo Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves to feed Kenny McLean.

He outpaced Dendoncker to sprint on to the through ball but Patricio just managed to tip his strike round the post.

Teemu Pukki had the first of many chances as he fired straight at Patricio as Wolves held on by the skin of their teeth.

But luck it seemed was on their side as Alex Tettey's strike sailed towards the bottom left corner, Patricio looked to have got a touch as it cannoned into the post and it fizzed across goal with Wolves eventually clearing.

But having been a whisker away from an opening goal, Norwich pressed the issue.

Farke's men used Wolves' strengths of pressing, wing play and the counter-attack against them as they probed wing-backs Doherty and Jonny.

A powerful Hanley header fell to Cantwell, he sprayed the ball out to McLean on the left and then sprinted into the box.

When McLean's centre was tamely cleared back into the danger zone by Jonny, Cantwell was on hand to fire home.

Norwich kept asking questions and should have had a second.

Buendia once again pulled the strings in the middle of the park as he sliced through Wolves like a hot knife through butter to send Pukki clear.

But Patricio was in a determined mood and he managed to get his right leg to the ball and help it fly wide.

Traore was once again Wolves' dangerman but despite his best efforts, Wolves could not find a way through.

Buendia ran rings around Neves and Moutinho in central midfield as Wolves were outplayed across the board.

But Wolves managed to keep the score at 1-0 heading into the break and Norwich would be left to curse their lack of clinicality.

Wolves came out fighting at the start of the second half but could not find an end product in the final third.

Up the other end Norwich continued to pose a threat with Buendia just firing over the bar.

But Wolves would level in the 61st minute.

Jimenez found himself in acres of space on the right but his eventual strike would be deflected out for a corner.

And that set the stage for some Moutinho magic.

Norwich have not been strong in defensive set-piece situations and the Portuguese ace finally found a way through.

He played a corner from the left short to Jonny and after picking up the return pass proceeded to whip the ball up into the mix.

It whirled into the path of Saiss who nodded the ball home in the 61st minute.

Wolves should have taken the lead after Jimenez caught Hanley napping in the box.

He beat the defender to the ball but failed to hit the target as he wasted a golden opportunity to give Wolves the lead.

Patricio and Coady both scrambled to ensure a Pukki effort did not cross the line but the Norwich attacker was flagged offside as he failed to net.

The game opened up as the clock ticked down with both sides looking for a winner.

Traore's cross from the right was nodded towards goal by Jonny but his header was cleared.

Neves fired wide as Wolves asked questions and they continued to probe.

With their superior fitness levels they pushed on to find that missing gear with Jimenez mopping up after Doherty's effort was initially stopped by Krul.

To complete the turnaround and give Wolves another three points.

Key Moments

06 - Norwich should be 1-0 up. Buendia dribbles past a few Wolves players in the middle of the park, and he does very well to find McLean, whose low shot is tipped wide by Patricio. Good hand.

13 - Huge let-off for Nuno's side, and they have Patricio to thank again! Tettey's long-range strike is destined for the bottom corner, but the Portuguese manages to direct the ball onto the post with his fingertips.

17 - Goal. The Canaries grab a thoroughly-deserved lead. It has been coming! A cross comes over from the left, and a horrid attempt at a clearance from Otto puts the ball on a plate for Cantwell, who makes no mistake.

43 - The Canaries should be home and hosed. Their finishing lets them down, though. This time, Pukki is slipped through while the defenders are ball-watching, but his effort is straight at Patricio.

60 - GOOOOOOALLLLLL! Wolves are level! The hosts are punished for a lack of ruthlessness as Saiss heads in at the far post. An unorthodox cross from Moutinho - with snow on it - is met by the Moroccan to make it 1-1.

81 - GOOOOOOOAALLLLLLLLL!! The visitors have turned it around! Substitute Neto has the desired impact as his cross from the left is met by Doherty, whose close-range attempt is saved by Krul. Jimenez is there though to finish! Norwich cannot believe it.

Teams

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (c), Zimmermann, Byram; Tettey (Vrancic, 86), Trybull (Srbeny, 86); Buendia, McLean, Cantwell (Hernandez, 86); Pukki

Subs not used: Fahrmann (gk), Lewis, Amadou, Stiepermann

Goal: Cantwell (17)

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore, Jimenez (Cutrone, 90+3), Jota (Neto, 77)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Bennett, Vallejo, Kilman, Vinagre, Cutrone

Goals: Saiss (60), Jimenez (81)

Referee: Peter Bankes (Liverpool)