The New Saints re-appoint Craig Harrison as Head Coach

TNS' new head coach Craig Harrison

Harrison, 44, spent six years in the TNS dugout between 2011 and 2017 - winning six successive titles and becoming the club's most successful ever manager.

During that time he broke a world record of 27 straight wins - and now returns to Park Hall from Connah's Quay Nomads after the Saints sacked Limbrick last week following just 17 months in the job.

Confirming the re-appointment of te man who won four Welsh Cups and three league cups alongside his TNS title successes, chairman and owner Mike Harris said: "Craig is our most successful manager, not just with results and trophies but in his style of football too, which is appealing to our fans.”

Harrison, who spent time at Middlesbrough in the Premier League during his playing career, started out in management at Airbus before taking over at TNS in 2011.

Following years of success he was appointed manager of Hartlepool United - but after months in the job was sacked before taking over at Bangor City.

Since then he spent time as assistant manager to Andy Morrison at the Nomads - before taking over the hotseat last year following Morrison's departure.