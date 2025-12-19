Appleton hopes Walsall performance gives Shrewsbury Town confidence for final home game of the year

The challenge for Salop now is to maintain that level and continue their upward trajectory. The Meadow has recently become a fortress for Shrewsbury, who are unbeaten in their last five league games at home, keeping three clean sheets in that run.

In what is their final home game of the year, Shrewsbury host high-flying Chesterfield, who are unbeaten in their last four away league matches.

Despite their recent upturn in results, Salop remain just two points clear of the relegation zone and will be eager to extend the gap and put more daylight between themselves and danger.

Boss Appleton was very encouraged by Shrewsbury's valiant performance at table-toppers Walsall last weekend. Salop fell behind early but stood firm, fought back, and caused real problems for the leaders.

Luca Hoole of Shrewsbury Town

Appleton said: "I'd like to think it does a massive thing for them. For us to do it here and the way we did it, I hope that gives them plenty of confidence going forward because they're more than capable of doing that.

"The big thing for me is that first goal. Especially away from home as well, when the opposition after then come at you and start throwing more bodies forward, it's huge.

"So, that will be my hope and challenge to the players and challenge to all of us, trying to get our noses in front."

Shrewsbury lined up with both George Lloyd and John Marquis at Walsall. The pair have been among the goals in recent weeks and will look to continue their strong form against a Chesterfield side who have conceded the most goals of any team in the top 14.

Appleton added: "We just felt in transition that having two up there would give us a better chance of winning than playing with one and two 10s.

"It does change for different games, depending on who you're playing against."

While Chesterfield's defensive record is poor, their attacking prowess is strong. The Spireites have scored 36 goals in League Two this season, with goals shared across the squad. Lee Bonis has five goals, while Liam Mandeville has three goals and five assists.

The match also brings the return of former Salop defender Chey Dunkley, who departed for Chesterfield in summer 2024.



Shrewsbury looked to catch Walsall on the break last weekend, utilising the pace and trickery of Ismael Kabia and Anthony Scully.

Asked whether this tactical approach has given him food for thought moving forward, Appleton said: "Yes, potentially, it depends who you're up against.

"Walsall prefer playing without the ball. They tend to do much better when they haven't got the ball. We were mindful of that a little bit. So, we were almost encouraging them to have the ball. That's how we wanted it.

"We wanted them to almost go on then, take the ball and you'd be the dominator because we knew if we did turn the ball over and we did it with a little bit of patience and quality, we'd have a chance."

Given their precarious position, every game is crucial for Shrewsbury at the moment. Another positive result would be a fantastic way to enter Christmas, end the year at home on a high, and put them in good stead for some huge games ahead.

Big match prediction: Home win

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI: Brook, Boyle, Anderson, Hoole; Clucas, Ruffels, Perry, Kabia; Scully, Lloyd, Marquis

Subs: England, Stubbs, Benning, England, McDermott, Sang, Aneke

Predicted Chesterfield XI: Hemming; Tanton, McFadzean, Dunkley, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Mandeville, Darcy, Duffy; Bonis