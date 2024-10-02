Shrews Views S4 E8: Do Shrewsbury have enough to turn it around?
Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury return with the latest episode of Shrews Views.
By Jonny Drury
Published
It is not getting any better down at the Croud Meadow - and the boys reflect on another defeat to Stockport County.
They look at what went wrong and what needs to change, as well as what changes Paul Hurst could make to kick Salop into gear.
And Ollie reflects on the news the club is edging towards a sale - and loans from Roland Wycherley have been converted into shares.