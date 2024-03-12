Shrewsbury Town v Exeter: Lewis Cox's predicted XI

Town dispatched strugglers Port Vale on the road on Saturday – a third victory of the head coach's return to Shropshire – and victory over the Grecians, who like their hosts are on 41 points, would go a long way to ensuring the club's League One status is retained.

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi was the headline inclusion last time out at Vale Park and shone with a fine display between the sticks. Hurst has said Salop are monitoring one fitness issue ahead of Tuesday evening.

It was an important and deserved success for Town and boss Hurst may feel inclined to trust the same 11 starters with another run out from the off as the head coach eyes a first home win since his comeback.

The boss will also have eyes for later in the week and the visit of basement boys Carlisle on Saturday. He may ponder an unchanged line-up against Exeter with a view to tweaks for the weekend.

Though Hurst will also have in mind, as he warned in Monday's press conference, the rigours of a three-match week. Hurst said everybody remained acutely aware of what happened last time the squad faced a busy few days and those extremely poor defeats against Lincoln and Blackpool.