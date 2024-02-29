Derry Creighton delight as Shrewsbury score five

Kimbereley Bebbington opened the scoring in the West Midlands League Premier Division fixture after 38 minutes before Katie Doster doubled the Salop lead on the stroke of half-time.

Just five minutes after the break Alicia Robinson made it three, and Zoe Child completed the rout with two goals in three minutes to send her side away 5-0 winners.

“I’m thrilled with the response we gave,” Creighton said. “In training on Tuesday and Thursday they did really well, they looked at the tactical advice we tried to give them, and it was implemented so well.”

He added: “I think that was about belief and confidence. In the first half I think we had 15 shots and 10 from really good positions, so the first goal really settled us down.

“It’s not a shock because we know it’s there, and that’s what I’ve been saying to them for the last couple of weeks; just believe in yourselves because we do.”

Shifnal’s good form continued as they picked up a 3-1 home win against Crusaders.

Maria Bell, Jenna Boddison and Rebecca-Lee Bown scored for the hosts who have now won seven games in a row in all competitions, with the last three victories all finishing 3-1.

The Tom Farmer Shropshire Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final between Whitchurch Alport and AFC Telford United was postponed due to Alport’s pitch being deemed unplayable by the match officials.

Albrighton’s Staffordshire Premier League game at Wyrley also fell victim to a postponement, while Allscott Heath fell victim to a hat-trick from Eccleshall’s Kiera Willdigg on their way to a 4-0 home defeat.

In the Shropshire Super League, AFC Telford United Reserves thrashed Meresiders 7-0 to move within a point of league-leaders Worthen Juniors.

Kimberley Holden-James bagged a hat-trick for the Bucks, while Jessica Sayers (two), Megan Lane and substitute Tania Prior also found the net in the convincing home victory.

Goals from Sophie Thomas, Rebecca Roberts, Nicola Bradley and Katelyn Tilston helped Ellesmere Rangers to a 4-2 win at Broseley. Niamh Bullock and Ellie Rae scored for the hosts.

And in the Genero Adran Trophy semi- final, The New Saints were beaten 5-1 at home by Swansea City.

Chloe Shirley’s 89th-minute consolation goal did little to lift TNS, who had fallen 5-0 behind just after the hour-mark.