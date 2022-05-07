Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury closing in deal for Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town are understood to be closing in on an early summer move for Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley.

Coventry City's Jordan Shipley (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley (right) battle for the ball during the Cyrille Regis Memorial Trophy match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 28, 2018. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Coventry City's Jordan Shipley (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley (right) battle for the ball during the Cyrille Regis Memorial Trophy match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 28, 2018. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Shipley, 24, the homegrown Sky Blues midfield man, has been a long-term target of Town chief Steve Cotterill's and previously linked with the club.

He looks set to be Town's first new signing of the summer after saying a farewell to Coventry fans during the Championship club's final game of the season away at Stoke today.

City boss Mark Robins confirmed afterwards that the club had accepted a bid for the left-footed midfielder, who has made 14 appearances this season, scoring once.

Robins also added that an option on Shipley's contract, to extend for a year and ensure a fee for his services, had been taken up and it is understood Town move for Shipley is close to being completed.

Shipley has played 132 league games for Coventry, where he came through the youth ranks. He scored 20 goals in all competitions for the club. He played a crucial role in helping them climb the pyramid back to the second tier, including a goal at Wembley in the League Two play-off final. He was a team-mate of current Town keeper Marko Marosi.

We have had an offer for him and it’s been accepted, so he may depart," Robins told Coventry Live.

“That’s the thing that’s been going on over the last few days and I have spoken to him and he’d like to go at this moment in time because he’d like to play and I can’t promise him that, so he may end up departing.”

Shipley, popular among the Sky Blues fans, said an emotional farewell to supporters in Stoke this afternoon.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News