Shrewsbury closing in deal for Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley

Shipley, 24, the homegrown Sky Blues midfield man, has been a long-term target of Town chief Steve Cotterill's and previously linked with the club.
He looks set to be Town's first new signing of the summer after saying a farewell to Coventry fans during the Championship club's final game of the season away at Stoke today.
City boss Mark Robins confirmed afterwards that the club had accepted a bid for the left-footed midfielder, who has made 14 appearances this season, scoring once.
Robins also added that an option on Shipley's contract, to extend for a year and ensure a fee for his services, had been taken up and it is understood Town move for Shipley is close to being completed.
Shipley has played 132 league games for Coventry, where he came through the youth ranks. He scored 20 goals in all competitions for the club. He played a crucial role in helping them climb the pyramid back to the second tier, including a goal at Wembley in the League Two play-off final. He was a team-mate of current Town keeper Marko Marosi.
We have had an offer for him and it’s been accepted, so he may depart," Robins told Coventry Live.
“That’s the thing that’s been going on over the last few days and I have spoken to him and he’d like to go at this moment in time because he’d like to play and I can’t promise him that, so he may end up departing.”
Shipley, popular among the Sky Blues fans, said an emotional farewell to supporters in Stoke this afternoon.