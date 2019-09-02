Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town closing in on Callum Lang loan from Wigan Athletic

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town are understood to be on the verge of signing highly-rated young Wigan striker Callum Lang on loan.

Town are expected to complete the loan signing of Callum Lang. He scored the winner at Fulham for Oldham in the FA Cup while on loan last season. Pic credit: John Walton/PA Wire.

Lang, who turns 21 on Sunday, is highly regarded by the Championship club and has enjoyed prolific loan spells with Morecambe and Oldham in League Two.

The striker will join Salop on loan for the entire 2019/20 campaign by sealing a deadline day move today.

He netted 10 in 30 goals for the Shrimps two seasons ago before 16 in 51 outings for Oldham last term – which included a fine FA Cup run, where Lang scored the winner at Fulham in round three.

The Merseysider came through the ranks at Liverpool before joining Wigan in 2013.

Lang is not the only centre-forward on Sam Ricketts' radar at Shrewsbury, with the Town boss understood to be making a move for Nottingham Forest hitman Jason Cummings to bolster his firepower.

There is also the likelihood of at least one exit from Town today, with Anthony Grant on the radar of League Two clubs.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News