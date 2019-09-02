Shrewsbury Town closing in on Callum Lang loan from Wigan Athletic

Lang, who turns 21 on Sunday, is highly regarded by the Championship club and has enjoyed prolific loan spells with Morecambe and Oldham in League Two.

The striker will join Salop on loan for the entire 2019/20 campaign by sealing a deadline day move today.

He netted 10 in 30 goals for the Shrimps two seasons ago before 16 in 51 outings for Oldham last term – which included a fine FA Cup run, where Lang scored the winner at Fulham in round three.

It’s just like watching a League Two Lionel Messi! Incredible from Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang 😍 pic.twitter.com/VNd8V6CggY — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 25, 2018

The Merseysider came through the ranks at Liverpool before joining Wigan in 2013.

Lang is not the only centre-forward on Sam Ricketts' radar at Shrewsbury, with the Town boss understood to be making a move for Nottingham Forest hitman Jason Cummings to bolster his firepower.

There is also the likelihood of at least one exit from Town today, with Anthony Grant on the radar of League Two clubs.