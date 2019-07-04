Shrewsbury interested in bringing in Rangers star Ross McCrorie on loan

It is understood Pompey are currently leading the chase to bring the versatile Scottish youth international star south of the border.

Sam Ricketts' Town, who had McCrorie's Gers team-mate Greg Docherty on loan for a successful season last term, are also chasing the 21-year-old.

McCrorie has made more than 50 appearances over the last two seasons for the Ibrox club. Boss Steven Gerrard sees the youngster as a midfielder, though he has also played centre-half for Rangers.

The Scot has captained his country at youth level and also had loan spells at Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Town's rivals for the versatile star's signature Portsmouth reached the League One play-off semi-finals last season and start the upcoming season at Montgomery Waters Meadow on August 3.

Docherty made 50 appearances for Shrewsbury last term, scoring 10 goals and laying on 11 assists from midfield.

Ricketts has so far signed six new players this summer but has yet to bolster his squad in central midfield, with a creative midfielder understood to be on his agenda.