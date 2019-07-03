Interest in absent Shrewsbury Town man Anthony Grant

The midfielder was a fan favourite at Montgomery Waters Meadow last season.

And Grant has yet to return to pre-season training at Sundorne Castle – with the club claiming his absence is down to him recovering from dental surgery.

There is no scheduled date for the midfielder to return with Town’s trip to Portugal on the horizon this Sunday.

A fellow League One club have made a move for Grant but it’s believed wages proved a stumbling block.

There was interest from former League One rivals Scunthorpe in the January transfer window as Town rebuffed a bid.

Grant triggered a one-year extension on his contract by making the required appearances last season.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts is trying to move on a number of players in his big Town squad and it is understood Grant can leave if a suitor comes in.

It is believed there are more members of the Town squad that are available for transfer as Ricketts puts his stamp on the playing staff.

Experienced midfield battler Grant, who turned 32 earlier this month, joined from Peterborough last summer.

He proved an extremely popular member of last season’s squad, excelling before Christmas and becoming a fans’ favourite.

Grant made 48 appearances in total last season, collecting 15 yellow cards, and was a big character in the Town dressing room.

Ricketts said recently that Grant earned his contract extension and was looking forward to next season.

The boss has not signed any midfielders so far this summer.

There has been interest from Peterborough in fellow central midfielder Ollie Norburn, with an initial bid rejected but Posh still keen to prise him away.

Town will not be short in that department if Grant moves on.

Norburn, Josh Laurent, Dave Edwards, Romain Vincelot and Brad Walker are on the books – the latter trio all signed by Ricketts.

Shrewsbury have allowed Steve Arnold, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Sam Jones and Lee Angol to leave so far this summer.

Defender James Bolton was signed by Portsmouth while Mat Sadler was not offered a new contract by Shrewsbury.