Shrewsbury Town dealt goalkeeper injury blow ahead of Portsmouth clash as youngster Cameron Gregory recalled

First-year professional Gregory, 18, had been sent out on a month loan to non-league Chippenham Town this week but Chippenham tweeted today that the youngster had returned to Montgomery Waters Meadow due to an injury.

The tweet read: "Due to a training ground injury this morning, @shrewsweb have cancelled the loan agreement of Cameron Gregory.

Gregory has travelled with the Town squad who left for Portsmouth today and will be staying in overnight accommodation ahead of tomorrow's League One clash at Fratton Park.

Shrewsbury remain tight-lipped about whether it is first-choice and on-loan Huddersfield goalkeeper Joel Coleman or No.2 Steve Arnold, who picked up the injury in training at Sundorne Castle today.

The news comes as a blow to John Askey, who is searching for his first win as Town boss at the seventh attempt of asking in the league. Shrewsbury are winless in eight games in all competitions.

Former Wolves youngster Gregory, from Sutton Coldfield, has yet to play a single competitive minute for Shrewsbury.

He was the sole first-year pro to be taken into the first-team squad from the academy for this season.

Midfielder Ryan Barnett and defender Christos Shelis, who are in Gregory's age group, had already been handed senior deals at the Meadow.

Should it be Coleman, who has conceded nine goals in his first seven games as Town No.1, who misses out, then former Stevenage and Forest Green goalkeeper Arnold will make his Salop league bow.

Arnold has only been involved in the 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Manchester City's under-21s so far, where Town were successful in a penalty shootout.