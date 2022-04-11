Notification Settings

Former AFC Telford boss Steve Kittrick attempts to save relegation rivals

Former AFC Telford United boss Steve Kittrick has been called in by the Bucks’ relegation rivals Guiseley for a rescue act.

Steve Kittrick, former manager of AFC Telford United
Guiseley – who currently sit bottom of National League North, in the only relegation position – yesterday placed their management team of Russ O’Neill, Marcus Bignot and Paul Clayton on gardening leave for the remainder of the season.

And they moved swiftly to appoint Kittrick, who led the Bucks between December 2014 and August 2015 having previously been a promotion-winning manager at Guiseley.

He could not save Telford from relegation from non-league’s top flight in 2014/15 and then oversaw a poor start to the National North campaign in 2015/16.

The Bucks are 19th in this season’s National North table – three places and seven points above the Lions, who have seven games remaining. Telford have five to play.

