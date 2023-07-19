Notification Settings

Wrexham kick off tour of the USA

Wrexham kick off their monumental tour of the United States of America tonight.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
The Red Dragons play Premier League Chelsea at the Kenan Stadium in North Carolina will be broadcast live on S4C.

The fixture is part of Wrexham’s pre-season preparations to their campaign in League Two, following promotion from the National League last season.

During their trip to the US, Wrexham will also face Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II.

S4C match commentator Malcolm Allen says that this game will bring even more attention to Wrexham and added: “This is great for Wrexham – what a game for them. It’s not often that you can watch any club from Wales playing on such a large stage, and also live on S4C.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how new signing Will Boyle will be playing – a strong, new player for Wrexham.

“It will be interesting to see how fit the boys are – there’s a great spirit in the team. The players will want to prove a point against a team like Chelsea.”

S4C’s Sgorio will stream the game live on S4C Clic, as well as Sgorio’s YouTube and Facebook channels with kick-off at 1am in the early hours of Thursday, July 20.

