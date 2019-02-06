Wrexham AFC appoint Bryan Hughes as boss

Hughes steps in following the departure of Graham Barrow this week, and will begin his role with immediate effect, having signed a deal lasting until 2022.

Hughes featured 97 times for Wrexham between 1994 and 1997, having began his footballing career at the club.

In a statement issued on the club website, Wrexham announced the appointment and welcomed the new boss with open arms.

"Bryan brings a successful pedigree of footballing experience with him on his return to his boyhood club which spans a 21 year career as a professional footballer, during which he won promotion to the Premier League twice with two clubs while playing in excess of 500 professional games." read the statement.

"Bryan will be well known to Wrexham AFC fans having made his way through the ranks as a young midfielder before breaking in to the first team under manager Brian Flynn. He went on to make 97 appearances for the club scoring 14 times between 1994 and 1997.

The Wrexham AFC board of directors hailed Hughes as an 'excellent' coach upon his arrival.

"Bryan is an excellent coach who has a strong affinity for the club. His appointment signals our intent to go back to the model which has seen us progress on the pitch and again become competitive in the League." they said.

"Bryan will be completely focussed on building momentum in the final 15 games of the season as we look to achieve a successful end of the season."