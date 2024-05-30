Sherriff quick on the draw to progress in knockouts

He’s laid down the law progress in no less than five flat green knockouts for Shropshire’s top club.

He enjoyed a resounding 21-7 home win against Martin Griffiths (Worcester BC) in the BE Men’s Senior Singles to earn an away tie against Ian Taylor of Hewell BC.

Not content with that, Sherriff teamed up with wife Deb in the BE Mixed Pairs to beat Trish Emms & Dennis Hall (Broadway) 21-7 at Lilleshall and now await a home tie.

The duo have also tasted success in the BE Family Pairs with victory over an Evesham pair 22-13 - after a shaky start being 0-5 down after two ends – and will now entertain a pair from Kington BC, Herefordshire.

Sherriff has also found time to partner Pete Hancock in the BE Men’s Senior Pairs, recovering from 7-1 down to beat a Worcester duo and then winning in Worcester against Mark Atkins & Simon Jones 17-10 victory with an end to spare to earn a tie with a St Dunstans entry.

His fabulous form continued in the BE Mixed Fours with Deb and Rod & Sheila Payne.

They beat a team from Hewell & Pershore BC on an extra end after finishing 19-19 with skip Chris Sherriff playing several shot-saving bowls during the game and finding a perfectly-weighted bowl to trickle in to the jack to take the deciding end.

The quartet’s reward is a home game against John Oliver’s team from Broadway BC.

Meanwhile, Rod Payne & Dominic Simcoe beat Gail Langton & partner (Evesham) 16-12 in the BE Family Pairs and now face an away game against a pair from either Gilt Edge or Chester Road.

Another Shropshire bowls club is safely through the last 32 of the British Super Cup.

Four shots ahead after the first leg in Burton, Adderley duly completed victory over Winshill in the 31-up four home-four away knockout on Sunday.

The village club won by eight overall thanks to father and son, Gary and Connor Whitehall, winning 31-29 and 31-25 respectively on the big green near Market Drayton.

Meanwhile, Wem USC look poised to progress in the five home-five away Free Press Cup for Midlands clubs after making a good start against Moseley CC.

James Weaver (21-14) and Luke Boniface (21-16) were best in a home clean sweep that earned them a 17 chalk advantage.

But Meole Brace have it all to do in Saturday’s away leg at the Greville after losing by 10 at home, despite Tracey Bound winning 21-12.