Wolves loan watch: Goals for £15m signing with big summer arrival making appearances in Spain

Jorgen Strand Larsen was the main departure as he moved on to Crystal Palace - while the club managed to bring in Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes.

There were also a handful of players who left on loan to get minutes and game time.

But how are they getting on away from Molineux?

Marshall Munetsi

A year on from his arrival at the club, Munetsi had featured in a decent amount of games.

But under Rob Edwards he found himself out of the team - with Wolves allowing the midfielder to head out to French side Paris FC on loan until the end of the season.

So far it has been a fruitful move for the midfielder - with three goals in ten appearances.

Six have come as a starter - and he netted in three consecutive games, including the winner in a 1-0 victory over Nice.

Munetsi in action on loan (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Fer Lopez

Whether you think Lopez didn't really cut it, or didn't really get the chance to show what he can do for Wolves is a debate in itself.

But months on from his arrival he was heading back to Celta Vigo on loan - with a move secured late in the transfer window.

He hit the headlines immediately as he scored a stunning goal in the Europa League against Red Star.

Since then he is yet to score - but he will no doubt be satisfied with getting more game time, having made 12 appearances, seven coming as a starter.

Lopez in action against Real Madrid (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Ki-Jana Hoever

The full back has had a strange Wolves career since arriving from Liverpool. It has been littered with loan spells away from the club, and having been in and out of the side this season at Molineux, he made the switch to Sheffield United in January.

He has so far started five times for the Blades and come off the bench on six occasions - with Chris Wilder's side still languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Hoever in action for Sheffield United against the Blades on Saturday (Photo by Harriet Massey/Getty Images)

Tawanda Chirewa

The winger, who signed for Wolves from Ipswich, made just one appearance as a substitute this season for Wolves against Aston Villa - and was another sent out on loan.

Having had spells previously with Derby and Huddersfield, he made the move to Barnsley.

But he has so far made just one substitute appearances - and had returned to Wolves earlier in his spell having picked up an injury.