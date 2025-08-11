Tommy McDermott: Shrewsbury Town announce new loan arrival

Burnley's Tommy McDermott will make the Croud Meadow his temporary home for the next nine months after he arrived to strengthen Michael Appleton’s squad.

Manchester-born, the youngster is highly regarded and there was a lot of interest in landing the midfielder.

The 20-year-old is a technical footballer capable of playing in a variety of different positions in the centre of the park and he will provide competition for Sam Clucas, Alex Gilliead, Tom Sang, Harrison Biggins and Taylor Perry.

Town’s director of football, Micky Moore, said: "Tommy is a talented young player who gives us something different in the middle of the park.

"There has been a lot of interest in him this summer so I'd like to thank Burnley for trusting us with his development.

"We look forward to seeing him grow over the season."

McDermott began his career as a youngster in Port Vale’s youth system, and he made his debut in senior football at the age of just 17.

He started two games for the Valiants in League One back in 2022, playing 67 minutes against Fleetwood in a game they won 2-1. He also started during their 4-0 away loss at Exeter.

McDermott will be no stranger to Shrewsbury fans who watch the club play in the EFL Trophy. He started for Port Vale against Town in a game back in 2022 when Steve Cotterill was still in charge of the Shropshire club.

The then boss picked a young Salop team, and McDermott was on the winning side as they thumped Town 4-0.

Since then he has had a loan spell at Rochdale, where he made just four league appearances off the bench, as well as spending time with Curzon Ashton.

He joined Burnley in 2024, and he has played two senior games, both in the cup. He came off the bench in their 2-0 defeat at Molineux in August 2024 in the Carabao Cup, and he started in their FA Cup victory over Reading earlier this year, playing 105 minutes.

He becomes the second player to join the club on loan after Elyh Harrison arrived from Manchester United before the start of the season - he is yet to make his debut.

McDermott trained with his new Shrewsbury team-mates on Monday and will be in contention for their Carabao Cup first-round game at Grimsby.