Recently released Shrewsbury midfielder moves to the League of Ireland

The 28-year-old midfielder was signed by Paul Hurst last summer after a successful trial period at the club - he penned a one-year deal in Shropshire.

He made 15 League One appearances during his spell, which was impacted by an early-season injury.

During the second part of the campaign, he was sent out on loan by Gareth Ainsworth as he signed for non-league side Oldham.

Rossiter was part of their promotion-winning team, and he featured in their play-off final at Wembley.

After he was let go by Town at the end of last season, he became a free agent, and he has now signed for League of Ireland Premier Division side Waterford.