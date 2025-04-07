Four from four as teenage golf ace Lauren leads England to international success

The Hill Valley teenager won all four of her matches as the under-16 girls thrashed their Spanish counterparts 9.5-2.5, while the boys won 6.55-5.5 for a 16-8 victory overall.

England assistant performance manager India Clyburn said: "It’s been a great two days of competitive matches between us and Spain. Seaton Carew stood up as a great test of links golf with some cold weather and a stiff breeze, especially on Sunday afternoon, but overall the team played great and it’s great to see the hard work over winter pay off.

"These matches are perfect opportunities to gain that international match experience. It's yet another win for us and we're looking forward to getting the season under way, with four of the girls heading to Scotland this week for the Scottish Girls' Championship at Arbroath Golf Club."